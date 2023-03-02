‘Cheeni Kum’ child star Swini Khara gets engaged

Indian film and TV actor, Swini Khara, best known for the dramedy series ‘Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby’, got engaged to beau Urvish Desai.

The former child star and model, Swini Khara announced her engagement with Urvish Desai on Wednesday. The celebrity shared glimpses of the private ceremony on the photo and video sharing application to break the news.

“I’d marry you with paper rings💍✨” she captioned the four-picture gallery on the gram with their hashtag ‘Swini Got Her Vish’.

Khara looked no less than a princess in her Barbie pink lehenga with feather details and the tiara-adorned hairstyle with monotone glam makeup. On the other hand, her fiance looked dapper in a classic all-black Sherwani.

Sharing some more pictures of the couple in a following post, Khara wrote, “With you I’d dance, In a storm, In my best dress, Fearless.”

A number of social users including the entertainment fraternity sent heartwarming wishes and congratulatory messages for the new couple via the comments section of the post.

Swini Khara rose to fame for her portrayal of mischievous Chaitali in the Indian series ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’. She later appeared in a number of TV shows including ‘CID’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’.

Moreover, Khara also has acting credits for films like ‘Cheeni Kum’, ‘Hari Puttar’, ‘Paathshala’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

