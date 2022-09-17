Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with religious solemnity

The ‘Chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed today (Saturday) with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions will be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

The Federal Government has authorized the deployment of Army troops and personnel of civil armed forces to maintain law and order across the country at the Chehlum of Imam Hussain [RA].

The approval to this effect was given on the request of all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

A Central Control Room has been established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the overall security situation in the country.

The district administrations and law enforcement agencies have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

Alongside Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces are also performing security duties.

Pakistan Army teams were also assisting the flood affectees and conducting rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas, whereas, the troops will also assist the civil governments for Chehlum security.

