web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala is being observed across Pakistan today (Friday) with traditional religious devotion and reverence.

In cities nationwide, processions carrying Alam and Zuljinah are being taken out, accompanied by noha khwani and matam to pay tribute to the martyrs.

In Karachi, the central procession will emerge from Nishtar Park at 1 PM. Strict security arrangements have been put in place, with containers blocking adjoining streets along MA Jinnah Road.

Markets along the route have been searched and sealed by the Bomb Disposal Unit.

Over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed, Section 144 is in effect, and mobile phone services will be partially suspended along the procession route.

Read more: IGP Sindh orders foolproof security for Chehlum

In Lahore, the main Chehlum procession will start from Haveli Alaf Shah, Delhi Gate, and conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah, passing through traditional routes.

Across Punjab, 382 processions and congregations are being secured by 30,000 police personnel. Lahore alone has over 5,000 officers on duty, with 12 SPs supervising operations, 40 majalis and 12 azadari processions under special protection.

Peshawar will see two Zuljinah processions today — one from Imambargah Akhundabad at 3 PM and another from Jamia Masjid Kocha Risaldar at the same time, with a majlis scheduled at Imambargah Alamdar Karbala at noon.

Both processions will conclude at their respective Imambargahs under strict security.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.