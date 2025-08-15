Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala is being observed across Pakistan today (Friday) with traditional religious devotion and reverence.

In cities nationwide, processions carrying Alam and Zuljinah are being taken out, accompanied by noha khwani and matam to pay tribute to the martyrs.

In Karachi, the central procession will emerge from Nishtar Park at 1 PM. Strict security arrangements have been put in place, with containers blocking adjoining streets along MA Jinnah Road.

Markets along the route have been searched and sealed by the Bomb Disposal Unit.

Over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed, Section 144 is in effect, and mobile phone services will be partially suspended along the procession route.

In Lahore, the main Chehlum procession will start from Haveli Alaf Shah, Delhi Gate, and conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah, passing through traditional routes.

Across Punjab, 382 processions and congregations are being secured by 30,000 police personnel. Lahore alone has over 5,000 officers on duty, with 12 SPs supervising operations, 40 majalis and 12 azadari processions under special protection.

Peshawar will see two Zuljinah processions today — one from Imambargah Akhundabad at 3 PM and another from Jamia Masjid Kocha Risaldar at the same time, with a majlis scheduled at Imambargah Alamdar Karbala at noon.

Both processions will conclude at their respective Imambargahs under strict security.