Chelsea boss Maresca vows to 'protect players' with rotation

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says he will continue to rotate his side as they attempt to compete on four fronts this season.

The Blues visit Wolves in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday, looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Sunderland in the Premier League.

Maresca has been using the depth of his large squad this season, making 10 changes for their 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax last week.

“We need to rotate,” Maresca said on Tuesday. “We need to protect the players because if we go with the same XI, we are going to struggle during the season.

“We probably will make some changes against Wolves, I don’t know how many, but we will make changes.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be nine or 10 like it was from (Nottingham) Forest to Ajax, but for sure, we need to make some to rotate and help protect the players.”

Striker Liam Delap, signed from relegated Ipswich, could return for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in August.

“Liam completed the whole session with us yesterday with no problems, and he is available for tomorrow,” Maresca said.

“We have to be careful with Liam and (it is unlikely he will play) 90 minutes, no. He has been out for two months, so he needs to be gradually brought back up to 100 percent.”