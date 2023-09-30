Chelsea sign shirt sponsorship deal

Chelsea have signed a shirt sponsorship deal with sports technology company Infinite Athlete reportedly worth around 40 million pounds ($49 million), having started the season without one following the expiry of a deal with telecoms group Three.

The logo of Infinite Athlete – which offers an integrated platform covering everything from broadcast viewing to athlete performance – will appear on the front of the Chelsea men’s and women’s teams’ playing kits and training kit sleeve, the club said.

Neither parties disclosed the financial details of the deal, but British media reported it is worth in the region of 40 million pounds. The agreement runs to the end of the current season.

“We have a like-minded partner in Infinite Athlete,” Chelsea Chief Executive Chris Jurasek said in a statement. “The speed at which our relationship has grown, alongside the evolution of Infinite Athlete’s business, made this an obvious extension to our partnership.”

The shirts with the new sponsor will be worn for the first time when Chelsea begin the quest for a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8199 pounds)