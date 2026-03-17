Chelsea striker Kerr sends Australia into Asian Cup final

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored the winner to put hosts Australia into the Women’s Asian Cup final with a tense 2-1 victory over defending champions China on Tuesday in Perth.

Kerr fired home from a tight angle in the 58th minute, her fourth goal of the tournament proving the difference in a gruelling semi-final in front of 35,170 fans on a balmy night.

The Matildas will face title favourites Japan or South Korea in Saturday’s final in Sydney.

The match started at breakneck speed with Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scoring in the 17th minute.

China levelled shortly after with Zhang Linyan converting a penalty, much to the delight of their flag-waving fans behind the goal.

But China were unable to contain hometown hero Kerr, who ensured Australia remained on track for a second continental title to sit alongside their 2010 triumph.

“Her presence, her aura, in the squad is immense,” Australia head coach Joe Montemurro said of 32-year-old Kerr.

“She believes in the group and loves playing for her country.”

Influential winger Hayley Raso did not take the field despite being cleared to play after passing concussion tests.

“Hayley’s ready to go, she’s part of the 26 (player squad),” Montemurro said.

“When they’re called upon, they’re asked to do a job and that’s the only way we’re going to win on Saturday.”

China’s bid for a record-extending 10th crown ended in heartbreak and they rued missed opportunities in front of goal after having 14 shots to eight.

“I’m pretty devastated for them because I felt we played a good game,” China head coach Ante Milicic said.

“All I asked was for them to give 100 per cent which they did. They carried out the game plan.

“But in football, the result matters. We didn’t get it tonight.”

Masterminded by Australian Milicic, who coached the Matildas at the 2019 World Cup, China made six changes to the line-up that needed extra-time to beat Taiwan in the last eight.

Star striker Wang Shuang missed out through suspension after racking up yellow cards in consecutive matches.

Australia received a boost with key defender Steph Catley included in the starting line-up after missing the quarter-final with concussion.

Montemurro had urged the Matildas to be brave after they were outplayed by North Korea in the quarter-finals but escaped with a 2-1 win.

Australia almost landed the first blow when Kaitlyn Torpey produced a superb cross from the left only for Mary Fowler to slice her volley over the crossbar.

China worked into the game with their defensive press forcing the Matildas into errors.

Midfielder Wurigumula caused havoc but China could not capitalise on a period of dominance.

The Matildas made them pay when Ellie Carpenter stormed down the right flank and found Fowler, who cleverly cut back to Foord.

China responded when Zhang pounced on sloppy Australia defending and she earned a penalty after being taken down by goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, who was handed a yellow card.

Zhang rifled the penalty kick past Arnold as the intensity started to wane with players from both teams looking gassed by half-time.

It was an arm-wrestle after the interval until an on-rushing Kerr calmly evaded goalkeeper Peng Shimeng and fired in from an acute angle.