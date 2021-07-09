Chemist association warns shuttering pharmacies if taxes not revoked

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemists’ & Druggists’ Association (PCDA) huddle has announced Friday a shutter-down strike across the country starting July 15 if the advance tax levy is not revoked, ARY News reported.

The PCDA chairman Salahudding Shaikh said the association convention held today had representatives from across the country and have decided together to demand revoking of this tax.

We will continue our strike until our demands have been met, the PCDA head said, adding that if in this process, any human casualty is caused, the government will be responsible for it.

Talk to us if you are serious, the pharma association chairman called on the government.

Separately today on the health front from Sindh, at least eight more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in the provnice, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,528.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 373 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of 373 new cases, 205 were detected in Karachi, including 79 from East, 44 Central, 32 South, West 05, Malir 10 and Korangi 35.