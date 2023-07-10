32.9 C
Chenab River in high flood at Head Marala

LAHORE: After the release of water in Ravi River by India, the water level has surged in the Chenab River at Head Marala, citing the irrigation authorities, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Chenab is flowing with 200,000 cusecs at Head Marala, while high-level flood is forecast for Ravi River by the irrigation authorities.

Whereas, high-level flood in Ravi will likely affect Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Okara and Sahiwal.

It may be noted that India on Sunday, released 1,85,000 cusecs of water into the Ravi River.

Following the release, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a high flood alert.

“Indian river authorities have released 1,85,000 cusecs of water into Ravi River from Ujh Barrage,” PDMA said in its alert.

Last year, the Indian authorities released 1,73,000 cusecs of water into the river, PDMA said.

