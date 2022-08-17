Chenab river in low flood at Chiniot, upsurge in Ravi water level

CHINIOT: Chenab river has been in low flood at Chiniot with 1,55,228 cusecs water, citing flood control department ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The water inflow at Marala Headworks in Sialkot district has been recorded 1,10,930 cusecs, while the outflow has been 98,430 cusecs, according to the flood control department.

The inflow of water at Khanki headworks in Gujranwala district has been 96,747 cusecs, while the outflow recorded 90,763 cusecs, according to the record.

The river water has entered in low-lying settlements at Lahore Road and Jhang Road. The land link of scores of government schools has been disrupted by the flooding.

Meanwhile, water level also surging in Ravi, posing threat to the Sahiwal-Faisalabad road.

District Administration Sahiwal has issued an alert for the settlements near the river bank. People from the area moving to safer places owing to land erosion by the river water.

The flooding poses threat to Chichawatani-Kamaliya road and several villages in the region.

Moreover, Federal Flood Commission has played down the threat of high flood in River Ravi, after India released 171,000 cusecs floodwater from Ujh Barrage the other day.

Chairman FFC while talking to state news agency, he said the water flow in River Ravi has been recorded at 63,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening which does not suggest any potential of high flood.

The Chairman said Ravi and Sutlej rivers usually remain dry and some people have established encroachments at their banks.

He said a low flood of 50,000 cusecs water can inundate those illegal establishments which might lead the media persons to report it as high flood.

Meanwhile, a report issued by Federal Flood Commission said low flood was reported in River Indus at Chashma-Taunsa, Taunsa Guddu, Guddu-Sukkur and Sukkur-Kotri, while there was a medium flood in River Chenab at Khanki, Qadirabad and a low flood at Marala.

Comments