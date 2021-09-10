Cherish memories of cycling to embassy in Pakistan, says German ambassador

KARACHI: As the Pakistan-Germany relationship comes close to marking its 70 years, the German Ambassador and managing director of Siemens Pakistan spoke on Friday to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera and discussed possibilities of furthering the bilateral ties.

German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck and Siemens MD Markus Strohmeier being guests at the morning show segment at ARY News, said they cherish their time and memories with Pakistan in the time they have served in the country.

Bernhard Schlagheck said he would ride on his grandfather’s cycle to the embassy here since he loves cycling. He also mentioned a grand celebration at the German Embassy about mid-October to mark the Pak-German anniversary.

It was great to be on today’s morning show on @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL along with my friend Markus from @Siemens 🇵🇰 to talk about the diverse 🇩🇪-🇵🇰 relations! Also discussed upcoming #PakGermanDosti celebrations & a host of other topics. Watch the full interview: https://t.co/lLhovp0WAa pic.twitter.com/swq3B53s2X — Bernhard Schlagheck (@GermanyinPAK) September 10, 2021

We are planning a school in Pakistan to teach the German language for students willing to learn it to study in Germany, the ambassador said.

On the Afghanistan situation, Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck acknowledged Pakistan’s role in helping evacuation operations in Afghanistan post-U.S.-pullout on August 15, and thanked the government for safely flying the German officials to their home country via Islamabad.

He said Taliban will be in the scrutiny and their practices will be assessed since they are back in power now.