Chevening scholarships now open for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission in Islamabad has announced that applications for Chevening Scholarships are now open for Pakistani students.

In an official statement, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, emphasized that Chevening serves as a launchpad for Pakistan’s future leaders.

“Chevening offers more than just a world-class education. It provides the space for personal growth, global networking opportunities, and the confidence to lead with purpose,” Marriott said. “If you have the leadership potential and ambition to make a positive impact, I strongly encourage you to apply.”

From 5 August to 7 October 2025, individuals from Pakistan can apply for fully funded master’s degree programs at top UK universities. Applicants must demonstrate leadership skills, influence, and networking abilities through real-life examples.

How to apply

Prospective candidates can submit their applications via the official Chevening website at chevening.org/apply.

About Chevening

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship program, aimed at supporting individuals with strong leadership potential who are committed to creating positive change in their communities and countries. The scholarship is open to mid-career professionals with at least two years of work experience after graduation.

The Chevening Scholarship covers tuition fees, flights, visas, and a monthly allowance for accommodation and living expenses. Recipients will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time they will have opportunities for professional and academic growth, extensive networking, cultural immersion, and the chance to forge lasting relationships with the UK.

Founded in 1983, Chevening now boasts over 60,000 alumni from more than 160 countries, making it one of the world’s most respected scholarship programs. Among its alumni are more than 2,000 leaders in various fields, many of whom have gone on to make significant contributions to their industries and communities.