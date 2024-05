Chevron prepares for North Sea exit

Chevron said it is set to launch the sale of its remaining UK North Sea oil and gas assets, in a move that would mark the US energy giant’s exit from the ageing basin after more than 55 years.

The planned divestment, confirmed to Reuters on Thursday, comes as Chevron prepares for the $53 billion acquisition of rival Hess which it previously said will include $10 billion to $15 billion in asset sales around the world.

The exit will be the latest step in a steady retreat of top oil and gas companies from the declining British basin which pioneered deepwater production in the 1970s, as they focus on newer assets around the world.

Chevron’s assets include a 19.4% stake in the BP-operated Clair oilfield in the West of Shetland region, the largest in the British North Sea with production of 120,000 barrels per day, Chevron told Reuters in a statement.

BP has said it is considering a third development phase for the field, known as Clair South, which is one of the largest remaining untapped fields in the North Sea.

Chevron is also seeking to sell its marginal interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal, as well as the the Ninian pipeline SIRGE pipeline systems which are both linked to Sullom Voe, it said.

The sale could raise up to $1 billion excluding tax benefits, one industry source said. The process is expected to be formally launched in June, industry sources told Reuters.