Chhachhro receives 117mm rain, PMD shares Sindh rainfall record

KARACHI: Chhachhro received maximum 117mm rainfall as northern and central districts of Sindh being lashed by heavy monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to figures shared by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Islamkot received 53mm rain, while Shaheed Benazirabad 30mm rainfall.

In a spell of above normal monsoon rains Nagarparkar in Thar received 20mm rain, Diplo 18mm, Badin 08mm and Tando Jam one mm rainfall, according to the Met Office.

It is to be mentioned here that parts of Sindh to receive more showers from today (Tuesday) for two days as a fresh monsoon system to enter in the province from India today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more showers in various parts of Sindh including Karachi during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.

Director MET office, Sardar Sarfaraz said the new monsoon currents will bring rain to Sindh and Balochistan.

He said few parts of Karachi are likely to receive moderate to heavy downpour from August 24 to 25. Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad will also receive rain today.

From 23 to 26 August North-east and Southern districts of Balochistan to receive downpour. Heavy showers in Balochistan can trigger flashfloods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar-Shahdadkot, the PMD said in its weather advisory.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat today, it added.

