Chhorii 2: A Horror-Thriller That Loses Its Frightful Edge

In the realm of horror-comedy, ‘Stree 2’ captivated audiences with its clever blend of laughs and spine-chilling moments, leaving theatergoers both thrilled and terrified. In stark contrast, ‘Chhorii 2,’ a full-fledged horror-thriller, however, struggles to leave a mark, falling short of the expectations set by its 2021 predecessor.

The original ‘Chhorii’ masterfully wove a narrative around female infanticide while delivering gripping suspense and memorable scares. However, this sequel, featuring Nushratt Bharuccha as the resolute Sakshi and Soha Ali Khan as a conflicted antagonist, gets bogged down by its ambition to deliver a powerful social message, sidelining its core duty as a horror film—to frighten and entertain.

This time, Sakshi’s fight extends beyond the misogyny and superstition of the first film. She confronts a village steeped in oppressive traditions, including the horrific practice of child marriage, which often leads to abuse and trauma. At the heart of the village’s rituals is the ‘adi manush,’ a revered yet decaying caveman-like figure who demands young girls for ‘seva’ and ‘samarpan’—euphemisms for service and sacrifice. Disturbingly, some women, including Soha Ali Khan’s character, a devoted ‘daasi,’ enable these practices in a misguided pursuit of power. The film poses a haunting question: in a patriarchal world, do women truly hold any agency, even when complicit in such systems? While the premise brims with potential, the execution falters, failing to capitalize on the eerie setting of dense sugarcane fields and shadowy caves that should have felt suffocatingly ominous.

Chhorii 2’s atmosphere, which could have been a character in itself, is underutilized. Instead of heart-pounding chases through labyrinthine fields or moments of dread in claustrophobic caverns, there’s little to evoke fear. A single scene where Sakshi navigates the maze hints at the terrifying world the film could have built, but it’s a fleeting tease. Jump scares are absent, and the supernatural elements—ghostly women and otherworldly creatures—feel like afterthoughts rather than integral parts of the horror. The narrative soon becomes predictable, leaning heavily on Sakshi’s maternal drive to save her daughter, played by Hardika Sharma. Meanwhile, the daasi’s growing attachment to the child, calling her ‘maa,’ creates an intriguing parallel between the two women. Their interactions, from sharing soup with the girl to telling her contrasting stories—Sakshi’s empowering fairy tales versus the daasi’s manipulative folklore—offer some emotional depth, but they can’t salvage the lackluster thrills.

One scene, however, stands out for its raw intensity. A group of boys, barely seven or eight years old, barge into a room to gawk at a ‘chhorii,’ speaking of her in degrading terms. Their fascination turns cruel as they bully a young transgender peer, revealing the toxic masculinity ingrained in their upbringing. It’s a chilling glimpse into how such attitudes fester, foreshadowing the potential for these boys to grow into perpetrators of violence against women. This moment lingers, unsettling in its realism, but it’s a rare highlight in an otherwise flat experience.

Performance-wise, Nushratt Bharuccha delivers a compelling portrayal of Sakshi, evolving from an ordinary schoolteacher into a fierce, unrelenting mother. Her arc is the Chhorii 2’s emotional anchor, showcasing her ability to tap into both vulnerability and strength. Soha Ali Khan, unfortunately, is saddled with a half-baked role as the daasi. Despite her proven talent, her character lacks the depth needed to make an impact, leaving audiences wanting more from this skilled actor. Gashmeer Mahajani, making his Hindi film debut after success on TV and in Marathi cinema, is given little to work with, his presence barely registering. The supporting cast, including Hardika Sharma as the young daughter, adds moments of warmth, but they’re not enough to lift the film’s sluggish pace.

Directed by Vishal Furia, ‘Chhorii 2’ had all the ingredients for a gripping horror-thriller: a talented cast, a socially relevant premise, and an inherently creepy setting. Yet, it stumbles with a script that needed sharper editing, bolder scares, and a tighter focus on suspense over sermonizing. The film’s heart is in the right place, but its failure to deliver chills undermines its potential. If you’re looking for a casual weekend watch to escape the summer heat, ‘Chhorii 2’ might fill the time, but don’t expect sleepless nights or lingering dread. It’s a film that tries to say too much and scares too little.