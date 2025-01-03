Chicken broiler prices increase across Pakistan

Poultry prices have surged to record levels in Punjab and the federal capital, Islamabad, with the current price of live chicken reaching 485 per kilogram, a significant increase from 280 within just one month.

As per detail, the price of per kilogram of chicken is now recorded at 850.

Additionally, the price of chicken per mann has gradually risen from 13,000 to 15,500 over the past week.

Last month, the rate for live broiler chickens was 280.

On the other hand, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Mansehra Poultry Shops Association has set the price of live broiler chicken at Rs. 435 per kg, representing a peak not observed in recent months.

This abrupt increase in prices has prompted inquiries into the market dynamics and the availability of poultry products in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to crack down on those responsible for exploiting consumers buying chicken.