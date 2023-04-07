Horrific: Man murders son for finishing chicken curry alone

In a shocking and tragic incident a man kills his son when he questioned him for finishing chicken curry alone.

There are people who love food more than anything else. They go an extra mile to get a hand on their favorite food but you cannot take someone’s life for the sake of food.

One such man, hailing from the Karnataka, India killed his son when an argument over chicken curry took a tragic turn.

According to police, the family had made chicken curry at home but when the 32-year-old Shivaram, came home, his father had already finished the curry.

The verbal spat didn’t go well and the father hit his son with a wooden club which resulted in his death.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a Shikarpur man allegedly murdered his elderly mother after she failed to cook food for him on time.

According to police, the incident occurred in the native village of Shikarpur district of Sindh.

After an exchange of hot words over a meal, the man murdered his old mother and fled from the spot, they said.

The police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

