Chicken meat price skyrockets in Karachi

KARACHI: Consumers in Karachi continue to suffer at the hands of poultry sellers, who have pushed up chicken meat prices to an alarming high of Rs600 per kg, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, chicken has become out of reach for regular citizens as the poultry farmers have increased its meat price to an alarming high of Rs600 per kg from Rs 500 per kg.

The price of the commodity was increased by Rs200 per kg in the past one month. The poultry sellers have increased the prices arbitrarily while the government has not taken any action in this regard.

A day earlier, the government-run utility store corporation (USC) jacked up the prices of sugar, flour and ghee and other food items.

According to the notification issued, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) increased the price of sugar by Rs19 per kg, ghee by Rs75 per kg, and a 20-kg bag of flour by Rs496.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had announced to provision of targeted subsidies on basic food items through Utility Stores Corporation. These items included flour, sugar, ghee, rice, and pulses.

Consumers enrolled in the Benazir Income support Program were elagible to get the food items at subsidized rates from the Utility Stores outlets.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 24.5pc in December 2022 December on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the inflation increased to 0.5% in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report on Monday.

Despite around 2.8% slowdown in the index movement, the prices of the majority of the consumer goods remain out of reach of the people.

