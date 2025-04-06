web analytics
Chicken price crosses Rs800 per kg in Karachi 

Chicken meat is being sold for more than Rs800 per kilogram in Karachi, despite the government’s official price being set at Rs 650 per kilogram.

As per details, the price of chicken meat has skyrocketed in Karachi in recent past.

Shopkeepers are blaming poultry farmers for the soaring prices, as they report that they are purchasing chicken at higher rates from the farmers, making it impossible to sell at the government-mandated price.

Residents have called for action against those selling chicken meat at inflated prices, urging the authorities to address the issue to protect consumers from being exploited.

Poultry traders, on the other hand, attribute the price hike to increased demand during the Eid holidays, supply chain disruptions, and rising feed costs.

