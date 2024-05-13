32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Chicken price falls by Rs39/kg

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Chicken price fell by Rs39 per kg in the retail market of Punjab’s Lahore on Monday, bringing the new rate of the meat to Rs416/kg.

The poultry dealers have attributed the drop in the rate to the low demand for chicken. They have also predicted more drop in the price of chicken in the upcoming days.

On Sunday, the chicken meat was being sold at Rs455/kg.

The association said that the price of chicken registered a drop of Rs259 per kg in the last three weeks.

The price of a chick has also reduced to Rs100 from Rs220, earlier.

Read more: Respiratory disease spreading among chicken

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to crack down on those responsible for exploiting consumers buying chicken.

In a bid to address the issue head-on, the chief minister initiated stringent measures against poultry farmers and traders. Notably, stock data had been requisitioned from these stakeholders to probe the sudden price hike.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.