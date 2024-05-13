Chicken price falls by Rs39/kg

Chicken price fell by Rs39 per kg in the retail market of Punjab’s Lahore on Monday, bringing the new rate of the meat to Rs416/kg.

The poultry dealers have attributed the drop in the rate to the low demand for chicken. They have also predicted more drop in the price of chicken in the upcoming days.

On Sunday, the chicken meat was being sold at Rs455/kg.

The association said that the price of chicken registered a drop of Rs259 per kg in the last three weeks.

The price of a chick has also reduced to Rs100 from Rs220, earlier.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to crack down on those responsible for exploiting consumers buying chicken.

In a bid to address the issue head-on, the chief minister initiated stringent measures against poultry farmers and traders. Notably, stock data had been requisitioned from these stakeholders to probe the sudden price hike.