Web Desk

Chicken price touches Rs700 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of per kg chicken meat in Karachi has increased sharply and is being sold at Rs700, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After mutton and beef, chicken meat is also falling out of the reach of the middle class, with live chicken priced at Rs500.

This price hike is due to the closure of several poultry businesses due to a shortage of feed.

In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and some other cities, the price of chicken has also reached an all-time high, with a kilogram of poultry meat being sold for Rs700-705.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the second most populous city in the country, the price of chicken meat is hovering between Rs550-600 per kg.

The government has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the feed shortage.

