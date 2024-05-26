Chicken prices continue downward trend

Chicken prices in Lahore witnessed a continuous decline, with the cost per kilogram dropping by Rs15 to Rs377, according to Pakistan Poultry Association.

The consistent decline in chicken prices over the past two weeks has brought much-needed relief to consumers, who can now purchase chicken meat at a more affordable rate.

In contrast, the price of eggs per dozen has remained stable at Rs251 in the provincial capital of Punjab. This stability in egg prices comes as a slight consolation to consumers grappling with high inflation rates in recent months.

The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) decreased by 0.34 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on May 23.

This is the sixth straight decrease in weekly inflation on a week-on-week basis.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53 percent) items increased, 18 (35.29 percent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained stable.

Some of the items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include beef with bone (0.49 percent), pulse gram (0.42 percent), tea prepared (0.30 percent), mutton (0.25 percent), gur (0.22 percent), curd (0.11 percent), milk fresh (0.06 percent) and pulse mash (0.01 percent).