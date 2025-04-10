Govt deregulates chicken prices

The Punjab government has deregulated chicken prices across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Punjab government has officially deregulated the price of chicken, which was being sold at Rs595 per kg until Eidul Fitr.

According to an order dated April 04, 2025, Director General (Research) Provincial Controller General Prices, to all the deputy commissioners/ Controller general prices and supplies at District Level working in the Punjab stated that ‘in pursuance of the decision made in the 6th meeting of the Price Control Council constituted under Section 3 on the Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Act 2024, the Council to exercise Powers and Function under Section 4 of the Act ibid and Price Control and Commodities Department, Government of Punjab letter No SO(COMM)2-15-2025 dated 28-3-2025, on the subject, it is circulated to adopt practice of notifying only live chicken rates across the Punjab instead of notifying live and meat both rates, please’.

Following the Eid holidays, poultry traders have been free to set their own prices for chicken meat after the deregulation move.

The decision to abolish official pricing has sparked protests from consumers, who are demanding that the government reinstate regulated prices and ensure strict enforcement.