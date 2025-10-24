Chicken prices fall, eggs rise as weekly inflation increases by 0.22%

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.22% for the combined consumption group during the week ending October 23, 2025, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The SPI was recorded at 335.14 points, up from 334.39 points the previous week, and showing a year-on-year increase of 5.03%.

Based on the 2015–16 base year, the SPI tracks the prices of 51 essential items across 17 urban centres, monitoring inflation trends for different income groups.

For the lowest income group (earning up to Rs17,732 per month), inflation rose by 0.27%, reaching 330.27 points from 329.37 a week earlier. Increases were also observed across other income brackets.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,733–22,888; Rs22,889–29,517; Rs29,518–44,175; and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.26 percent, 0.23 percent, 0.24 percent, and 0.21 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 25 (49.02%) items remained stable.

The major commodities that registered a week-on-week increase included onions (5.62%), energy saver (2.51%), eggs (2.38%), sugar (2.04%), firewood (1.17%), garlic (0.93%), bananas (0.80%), powdered milk (0.58%), beef (0.47%) and cooking oil 5-litre tin (0.36%).

Items showing a decline in prices included chicken (2.51%), rice IRRI-6/9 (1.19%), pulse moong (0.65%), LPG (0.12%), gur (0.08%) and wheat flour (0.01%).

On a year-on-year basis, the major increases were observed in the prices of tomatoes (120.94%), ladies sandal (55.62%), sugar (40.82%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), wheat flour (18.28%), gur (18.26%), beef (13.48%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (12.46%), vegetable ghee 1kg (12.37%), firewood (12.68%), diesel (9.75%) and eggs (9.40%).

Commodities witnessing a year-on-year decline included garlic (29.90%), pulse gram (28.23%), chicken (26.32%), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26%), onions (26.06%), potatoes (19.65%), tea (17.93%), pulse mash (16.58%), pulse masoor (3.66%) and LPG (3.54%).