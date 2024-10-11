Chicken prices record massive hike

Chicken prices have witnessed a massive hike across Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the price of broiler chicken as reached Rs490 per kg, while its meat is being sold at a whopping Rs800 per kg across Punjab including Rawalpindi.

The authorities seem to be failing to control the increasing rate of the chicken.

In May, chicken prices fell by Rs39 per kg in the retail market of Punjab’s Lahore, bringing the new rate of the meat to Rs416/kg.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to crack down on those responsible for exploiting consumers buying chicken.

In a bid to address the issue head-on, the chief minister initiated stringent measures against poultry farmers and traders. Notably, stock data had been requisitioned from these stakeholders to probe the sudden price hike.