web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 11, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Chicken prices record massive hike

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Chicken prices have witnessed a massive hike across Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the price of broiler chicken as reached Rs490 per kg, while its meat is being sold at a whopping Rs800 per kg across Punjab including Rawalpindi.

The authorities seem to be failing to control the increasing rate of the chicken.

In May, chicken prices fell by Rs39 per kg in the retail market of Punjab’s Lahore, bringing the new rate of the meat to Rs416/kg.

Read more: Respiratory disease spreading among chicken

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to crack down on those responsible for exploiting consumers buying chicken.

In a bid to address the issue head-on, the chief minister initiated stringent measures against poultry farmers and traders. Notably, stock data had been requisitioned from these stakeholders to probe the sudden price hike.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.