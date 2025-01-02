Chicken prices see major hike

Chicken prices have witnessed a massive hike across Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the price of broiler chicken has jumped to Rs780 per kg from Rs450 per kg across Punjab including Rawalpindi and federal capital Islamabad.

The authorities are failing to control the increasing rate of the chicken.

It is being reported that a 40kg broiler chicken that was being sold at Rs13,000 has jumped to Rs17,000 as the mercury dropped.

Last month, the price for live broiler chicken was fixed at Rs. 280 per kilogram.

The sudden surge in prices has raised questions regarding market dynamics and the availability of poultry products in the region.