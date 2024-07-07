web analytics
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Chicken prices witness massive hike

LAHORE: As the country is grappling with inflation, the prices of chicken have also witnessed another hike in Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the poultry dealers stated that the chicken prices have increased by Rs 37 per kilogram.

After the increase, the new price of chicken has risen to Rs 421 per kilogram. The dealers attributed the hike to increased taxes.

In May, chicken prices fell by Rs39 per kg in the retail market of Punjab’s Lahore, bringing the new rate of the meat to Rs416/kg.

The association said that the price of chicken registered a drop of Rs259 per kg in the three weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to crack down on those responsible for exploiting consumers buying chicken.

In a bid to address the issue head-on, the chief minister initiated stringent measures against poultry farmers and traders. Notably, stock data had been requisitioned from these stakeholders to probe the sudden price hike.

