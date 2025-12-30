Chief Justice Yahya Afridi visits Tharparkar district

THARPARKAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi after his daylong visit of Nagar Parkar in the base of Karoonjhar Hills, reached Mithi the main city of Thar Parkar district on Tuesday.

During his sojourn of Nagar Parkar, Justice Yahya Afridi visited Karoonjhar Hills, historic Kasbo village, Churrio Temple, Bhalwa and other sites of tourism and historic importance.

Justice Afridi met a delegation of lawyers at Nagar Parkar local court and inaugurated library at the local Bar.

The CJP reached Mithi after night stay in Nagar Parkar. He visited the District and Sessions Court Mithi and met the judges. He will also inaugurate the e-library at Thar Parkar Bar, according to sources.

Stringent security measures have been taken on the arrival of the chief justice in Mithi.

A security high alert has been declared at highways due to likely visit of the chief justice of Mithi Civil Hospital and popular picnic point Gadhi Bhit.