Here’s how to apply for ‘Chief Minister Internship Program’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the ‘Chief Minister Internship Program’ for bright future of the youth, ARY News reported.

As per details, Youth aged between 18 to 25 years can register for the internship program at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk. The selected interns will get placement opportunities in prominent private sector institutions.

The CM said “We want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner. Young people! step up, bright future awaits you.”

The CM said that 6,000 internships spanning over six months duration will be offered In Phase-I, and the interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 doing their internship period. In the Chief Minister Internship Program, preference will be given to graduates who have completed their degrees in the last two years, she informed.

Earlier, the Punjab government launched Chief Minister Climate Leadership Development Internship Programme under ‘Mera Punjab Smog Free’ initiative to pursue durable steps for the improvement of environment in the province.

The Punjab government offered young graduates Rs25,000 under the internship programme to combat smog in the province.

The applications were open to graduates aged 18 to 25 who completed their degree in the last 2 years.