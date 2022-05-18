Chief Minister KPK launches ‘Insaf Food Card scheme’ for underprivilaged families

Peshawar: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mehmood Khan has announced an Insaf Food card scheme to provide relief to families with lower incomes in KPK province, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, Cheif Minister KPK has initiated the Insaf Food card scheme for families with incomes lower than Rs25,000 per month.

Deserving families would be given an amount of Rs2100 to buy essential food items. According to the CM KPK, an estimate of 5 million people and 1 million families would benefit from the program.

The ceremony of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Department of Food and the Bank of Khyber was held at Chief Minister House KPK. A total of Rs26 billion would be spent on the Insaf Food Card scheme.

Addressing the ceremony CM KPK Mehmood Khan said that the Insaf Food Card scheme is a landmark project by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide relief to the poor and underprivileged people of the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Insaf Food Card scheme would officially be operational from July 1, 2022. More families would be included in the scheme in the next phases of the Insaf Food Card scheme.

