Chief Minister Punjab appoints four Special Assistants

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi, following the appointment of a 21-member cabinet, has appointed four Special Assistants to the CM, ARY News reported.

The notification for the appointment of the Special Assistants has been issued by the CM secretatriat Punjab. The SACMs include Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Taimoor Lali, Kamran Afzal, and Khurrum Munawar Manj.

Moreover, the oath ceremony of the 21-member Punjab cabinet will be held at 12 pm in the Darbar Hall Lahore tomorrow. Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rehman will take oaths from the cabinet members.

Governor Punjab said that he has to fulfil his constitutional duty regardless of political affiliation.

Portfolios announced for the Punjab cabinet on August 4 were as follows:

Mohsin Laghari: Ministry of Finance

Taimoor Malik: Ministry of Sports

Raja Yasir: Ministry for Information Technology and Higher Education

Ansar Niazi: Minister of Labour

Raja Bisharat: Cooperative and prosecution Minister

Shahb-ud-Din: Livestock Minister

Muneeb Cheema: Ministry of Transport

Murad Raas: Ministry of Education

Yasmin Rashid: Ministry of Health

Khurrum Virk: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Hashim Dogar: Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Jail

Asif Nakki: Ministry of Excise and Taxation

Ali Shah: Ministry of Works and Communications

Nawabzada Mansoor Khan: Ministry of Revenue

Jahanian Gardezi: Ministry of Agriculture

Ghazanfar Abbas: Ministry of Social Welfare

Latif Nazar: Ministry of Minerals

Hussian Darashk: Ministry of Food and Energy

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed: Ministry of Local Bodies

Mian Aslam Iqbal: Ministry of Housing

Ali Abbas Shah: Ministry of Forests

Umer Sarfaraz Cheema: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister

