Chief Minister Punjab appoints four Special Assistants

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi, following the appointment of a 21-member cabinet, has appointed four Special Assistants to the CM, ARY News reported.
The notification for the appointment of the Special Assistants has been issued by the CM secretatriat Punjab. The SACMs include Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Taimoor Lali, Kamran Afzal, and Khurrum Munawar Manj.
Moreover, the oath ceremony of the 21-member Punjab cabinet will be held at 12 pm in the Darbar Hall Lahore tomorrow. Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rehman will take oaths from the cabinet members.
Governor Punjab said that he has to fulfil his constitutional duty regardless of political affiliation.
Portfolios announced for the Punjab cabinet on August 4 were as follows:
Mohsin Laghari: Ministry of Finance
Taimoor Malik: Ministry of Sports
Raja Yasir: Ministry for Information Technology and Higher Education
Ansar Niazi: Minister of Labour
Raja Bisharat: Cooperative and prosecution Minister
Shahb-ud-Din: Livestock Minister
Muneeb Cheema: Ministry of Transport
Murad Raas: Ministry of Education
Yasmin Rashid: Ministry of Health
Khurrum Virk: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Hashim Dogar: Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Jail
Asif Nakki: Ministry of Excise and Taxation
Ali Shah: Ministry of Works and Communications
Nawabzada Mansoor Khan: Ministry of Revenue
Jahanian Gardezi: Ministry of Agriculture
Ghazanfar Abbas: Ministry of Social Welfare
Latif Nazar: Ministry of Minerals
Hussian Darashk: Ministry of Food and Energy
Mehmood-ur-Rasheed: Ministry of Local Bodies
Mian Aslam Iqbal: Ministry of Housing
Ali Abbas Shah: Ministry of Forests
Umer Sarfaraz Cheema: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister