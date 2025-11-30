Khawaja Asif dismisses rumours, says Chief of Defense Forces notification process initiated

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday dismissed speculation surrounding the notification for the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), clarifying that the process has already begun.

In a statement posted on X, the minister said there was “unnecessary and irresponsible speculation” regarding the CDF appointment. “Please be informed that the process has been initiated,” he stated.

He further assured that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would be returning soon and that the notification would be issued “in due course of time,” adding: “No room for any conjecturing. Period!”

Notably, the 27th Constitutional Amendment reshaped the command structure of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Under the amendment, Article 243 was revised to stipulate that the President of Pakistan — acting on the advice of the Prime Minister — will appoint the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), who will also concurrently hold the new title of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The amendment also grants legal protection to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet, while abolishing the office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), effectively centralising military command under the CDF.

Additionally, the amendment allows officers elevated to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, or Admiral of the Fleet to retain their rank, uniform, privileges, and status for life.

Article 248 — which provides immunity to the President — will now also apply to those holding these lifetime ranks.

According to the content of the amendment bill of the Army Act:

The Federal Government will define the roles, privileges, and entitlements of these officers in the national interest.

The Federal Government will appoint the Vice-Chief of Army Staff and Deputy Chief of Army Staff on the recommendation of the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

The Vice-Chief of Army will execute his powers and duties in light of the instructions of the CDF.