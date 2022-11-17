Chief of South African National Defence Force calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African National Defence Force, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, ARY News quoted ISPR Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and the prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with South Africa. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.

Comments