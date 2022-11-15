Chilas: Torched girls school reopened after renovation

CHILAS: Burnt girls middle school has been reopened after renovation in Darail, an area of Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Last week, some unknown militants set girls’ middle school on fire in the Darail Area of the Diamir District of Gilgit Baltistan. In early August of 2018, unknown militants attacked at least 14 Girls’ schools in the Chilas area of Diamir Dubudion.

The inauguration of the school was done by the Parliamentary secretary for education.

The GB chief minister and the chief secretary through separate statements had confirmed the incident and directed police and other security forces to early arrests of culprits involved in this act.

Earlier this year, unknown miscreants set a government school on fire on the outskirts of Sahiwal, Punjab.

The miscreants in the nighttime arson attack, after breaking locks set the government boys school in village 97-6R on fire burning the school’s lab.

The fire gutted 16 computers in the school laboratory, furniture and other things.

