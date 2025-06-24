Chilas forest fire remains uncontrolled on ninth day

Chilas: A massive forest fire, which broke out on June 15, remains uncontrollable in the forests of Hudur village and Thor Valley of Chilas, ARY News reported.

According to the Diamer Forest Department, the blaze engulfing vast areas including Istari Nala, Sur Chap Nala, and Mo Nala in Hudur has intensified, causing damage to the region’s dense woodlands.

Firefighting teams are actively engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames. Despite their ongoing operations, the fire has spread extensively, and authorities have yet to bring it under control.

The department has also called for assistance from local volunteers to support the firefighting efforts, highlighting the scale of the crisis.

The fire has not only destroyed large swathes of forest but has also severely impacted wildlife in the affected areas. The Diamer Forest Department emphasized the urgent need for collective action to mitigate further destruction, as the blaze continues to threaten the region’s ecological balance.

Also read: Margalla Hills: Three held on suspicion of igniting forest fires

It is worth mentioning here that the forests of Diamer-Chilas, nestled in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, are a haven of natural beauty and biodiversity. Dominated by coniferous trees like deodar, pine, and fir, these forests provide vital ecosystem services, support local livelihoods, and offer breathtaking scenery. They play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, supporting wildlife, and regulating water resources in the region.

The forests of Diamer-Chilas are not only a source of timber and fuelwood but also a habitat for various plant and animal species. The region’s unique geography and climate support a wide range of flora and fauna, including medicinal plants, birds, and wildlife. The forests also have significant cultural and spiritual importance, with many local communities relying on them for their livelihoods and traditional practices.

However, the forests of Diamer-Chilas face challenges like deforestation, climate change, and human activity. Sustainable forest management and conservation efforts are essential to protect this precious natural resource and ensure the well-being of local communities. By preserving the forests of Diamer-Chilas, we can safeguard biodiversity, support local livelihoods, and promote eco-tourism in the region