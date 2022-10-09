Chilas: Nine of family killed in roof collapse incident

CHILAS: In a dreadful incident, at least nine people of a same family were killed in Chilas roof collapse, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday in Chilas and killed nine people, including a mother and her eight children including four sons and four daughters.

Rescue teams and local officials shifted the bodies to Chilas District Hospital. Later, after official documentation, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

The chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan has also expressed grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

Separately, at least three children lost their lives in a roof collapse incident that took place in Kandhkot, Sindh, during heavy rainfall.

The incident occurred in Piyaro Sabzoi area of Kandhkot, where a roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains, burying five people under the rubble.

The local police confirmed that three bodies of children have been retrieved from the debris, while two injured were rescued.

