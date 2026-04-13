Three cops martyred, DSP among four injured in attack on police vehicle in Chilas

CHILAS: Three police personnel were martyred and four others, including a DSP, were injured in a gun attack on a police vehicle in the Thor area of Chilas, in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, on Monday.

According to a government spokesperson, unidentified armed assailants opened fire on the police mobile, resulting in the deaths of three officials at the scene.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was also among the injured and was shifted to a hospital along with other injured personnel for medical treatment.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site soon after the incident, while a heavy contingent of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Authorities said an investigation into the attack is underway.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sajid Ali Baig strongly condemned the incident, calling the attack a tragic and unacceptable act of terrorism.

Separate incident in Hangu

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three policemen were injured in a firing incident while guarding a polio vaccination team in the Hangu district.

According to SHO Mehmood Alam, the attack occurred in the Chhapri Wazeeran area. The injured officers were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, additional police contingents were deployed, and the area was cordoned off.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan remain the only countries where polio is endemic, with militants often targeting vaccination teams and their security escorts.

Pakistan recently launched its second nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2026.