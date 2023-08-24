Alarming Rise of Child Abuse in Pakistan

According to a study conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation in 2018, Pakistan is ranked as the sixth most dangerous country for women due to factors including domestic violence, sexual harassment, and honor killings.

A report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in 2020 highlighted those cases of violence against women, including honor killings and acid attacks, continued to persist. It’s important to note that underreporting of such incidents is common due to societal norms and fear of retaliation.

Whereas, despite efforts to promote women’s rights in Pakistan, significant challenges persist. The gender gap in literacy rates and access to education remains substantial. According to UNICEF, the female literacy rate in Pakistan was around 45% in 2018 compared to the male literacy rate of 69%. Women’s participation in the workforce is also limited, with a considerable gender pay gap.

Cultural norms, lack of legal protection, and limited access to economic opportunities continue to hinder women’s progress in various spheres.

Moreover, child abuse cases in Pakistan have surged alarmingly in recent times, shedding light on a deeply concerning and urgent issue within the nation. This analytical opinion piece delves into the intricate factors behind this unsettling rise, drawing on credible references to provide context to the problem.

It examines the response of law enforcement institutions, the resilient efforts of civil society, and the overarching impact on society. Furthermore, it explores the pivotal roles assumed by both traditional media and social media platforms in shaping public awareness and understanding of this grave issue.

The surge in child abuse cases is substantiated by recent reports from reputable sources. According to a study conducted by the Sahil Foundation, child abuse cases in Pakistan increased by a staggering 11% in 2022, with a total of 4,139 reported incidents. This escalation reflects a complex interplay of factors, including socio-economic disparities and the absence of comprehensive child protection policies. Disturbingly, the same study revealed that more than 90% of child abuse cases go unreported, pointing to a pervasive culture of silence and fear surrounding the issue.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the response from law enforcement agencies remains inadequately equipped. A report from Human Rights Watch in 2022 highlighted the challenges faced by law enforcement institutions in effectively addressing child abuse cases. Inadequate training, limited resources, and systemic corruption hinder their ability to investigate and prosecute offenders. The establishment of specialized units dedicated to handling child abuse cases is a vital step, as suggested by the Child Protection Bill proposed by the National Assembly in 2022.

In the face of these challenges, civil society has emerged as a formidable force for change. NGOs such as the Rozan Foundation and Sahil Foundation have been working diligently to address the issue from various angles. A prominent viral case in 2022, involving the Lahore-based NGO War Against Rape, garnered widespread attention on social media and led to calls for reform. These organizations’ collective efforts in raising awareness, offering victims support services, and advocating for policy changes are commendable. However, sustaining momentum and securing consistent funding remain ongoing hurdles.

The repercussions of this alarming trend extend far beyond individual victims, affecting society as a whole. The Economic Survey of Pakistan 2022 highlighted the prevalence of child labor in the country, with approximately 12.5 million children engaged in work, making them more susceptible to abuse. The psychological and emotional scars borne by victims hinder their growth and development, perpetuating a cycle of violence that disrupts families, communities, and the nation’s progress.

Both traditional media and social media platforms play instrumental roles in addressing the issue of child abuse. Recent viral campaigns such as the “#JusticeForZainab” movement, which gained massive traction on social media in 2022, illustrate the power of digital platforms in mobilizing public sentiment and pressuring authorities to take action. However, responsible reporting and vigilant fact-checking are paramount to ensure accurate information dissemination, as emphasized by the Society for Protection of the Rights of the Child.

Learning from global best practices, Pakistan can draw valuable lessons to combat child abuse effectively. The United Kingdom’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children serve as examples of specialized bodies that have successfully addressed similar issues.

Child abuse cases demands a concerted effort from all facets of society. By addressing root causes, enhancing law enforcement capabilities, and fostering collaboration between government bodies, civil society organizations, and media outlets, Pakistan can work toward a safer environment for its children. Through collective action, the enforcement of robust laws, and the judicious use of media and social media, Pakistan can aspire to a future where its youngest citizens are shielded from harm and exploitation.