Viral video: Toddler interrupts live interview for biscuits

A cute video of a child asking for biscuits from her mother who was speaking in a live TV interview broke the internet.

In the clip, we see Deborah Haynes – foreign affairs editor of a news channel – speaking when her son came to her, asking for biscuits.

“David Cameron was talking about… Oh I’m sorry, that’s my son arriving, really embarrassed, sorry,” she said.

“Can I have two biscuits?” he asked.

Austin said that the channel will leave Deborah there as she has to perform her family duties.

The work from the home system has been challenging for both students as well as employees.

Balancing professional and personal life with family members around has become a hassle for some.

There are technical issues that are needed to be dealt with such as electricity outages, adjusting camera settings along with making sure that no one is around while taking an online class or being in a video conference.

It does not mean that funny incidents do not take place.

A video of a man continuing his work call after slipping into a swimming pool is making rounds on social media.

In an even funnier incident, a man was walking with his t-shirt and boxers after forgetting to turn off his webcam after a conference call.

His friends or co-workers were rolling with laughter and tried to tell him that he was being seen by everyone involved in the conference.

One of them called him and notified him about the situation after which he is seen running inside.