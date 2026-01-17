Two serial child rapists arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested two serial child rapists accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 children in Karachi, in what officials described as one of the city’s biggest operations of the year.

Acting on intelligence information, East Investigation Police arrested the suspects from Mehmoodabad within the jurisdiction of Tipu Sultan Police Station. The main accused was identified as Imran, and his accomplice as Waqas Khan.

According to SP Investigation East SP Usman Sadozai, the arrests were made after a child identified the suspects during a targeted operation by a special investigation team.

Imran had a puncture repair stall in the Mehmoodabad area and is a resident of Manzoor Colony.

Police revealed that between 2020 and 2025, seven cases of child sexual abuse were reported to police across four districts of Karachi inlcuding Malir, Korangi, East and South.

DNA analysis confirmed that the same person was involved in all cases, which raised alarm among investigators. All victims were boys aged between 12 and 13 years, while in one case the child was assaulted by more than one person.

SP Sadozai said that Imran has confessed to sexually assaulting dozens of children over the past six years. He reportedly lured victims by offering motorcycle rides and then took them to deserted areas near the Malir Nadi, where the assaults took place.

In all seven registered cases, the accused’s DNA matched the forensic evidence. In three cases, the victims positively identified Imran, while in one case the child identified both Imran and his accomplice Waqas Khan. Police said that in one incident, the suspects attempted to take a child to Surjani Town, but fled after the victim raised an alarm.

Police officials said that Additional Inspector General Karachi Azad Khan had formed a special investigation team on January 6 under the supervision of DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider. The team, led by East Investigation, arrested the suspects within 11 days.

Several senior officers, including SSP Investigation Malir Asif Bughio, SSP AVCC Asif Raza Baloch, Korangi SP (Investigation) Muhammad Qais Khan, SP Investigation South Ali Hassan, and SP Investigation East Usman Sadozai, were part of the investigation.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Notably, last year a serial child rapist, Shabbir Tanoli, was arrested in Karachi for sexually assaulting more than 100 children. Tanoli pleaded guilty before a judicial magistrate.

Shabbir Tanoli, a juice vendor by profession, was arrested on September 11 from the Qayyumabad area following multiple complaints lodged by local residents.

After the completion of his physical remand, police produced Tanoli before the Judicial Magistrate South. During proceedings, his statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, in which he confessed to the crimes.