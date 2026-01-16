Child assault accused killed in Gujranwala police encounter

Gujranwala: A suspect accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a six-year-old girl was killed during a police encounter in Gujranwala, police said on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, four separate encounters took place in different areas of the city.

During one of the encounters, a child assault accused, identified as Usman, was killed by firing from his own accomplices while attempting to escape from police custody. Three of his accomplices managed to flee the scene.

According to police, Usman was on physical remand in a case registered at Saddar Kamoke police station for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. Police said he was being taken for recovery when his accomplices opened fire in an attempt to free him, resulting in his death.

In three other encounters, four alleged drug dealers with prior criminal records were arrested in injured condition. CPO Gujranwala Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan took immediate notice of the incidents and sought detailed reports from the divisional SPs.

Hafizabad Encounter

In a separate incident, two suspects were killed during a police encounter in the Saddar area of Hafizabad.

Police said they attempted to stop two suspicious motorcycle riders, who opened fire on the police and fled toward Kot Nawan. A checkpoint was immediately set up, and another exchange of fire took place.

During the exchange, the suspects were reportedly injured by firing from their own accomplices. They were being shifted to the hospital in a government vehicle when both succumbed to their injuries.

The suspects were identified as Zeeshan and Naeem. Police said they were wanted in several serious cases, including drug trafficking and murder.

According to the police spokesperson, two accomplices of the suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness and fog. Efforts are underway to arrest them.