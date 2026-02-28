Child rape suspect killed in CCD encounter in Kasur

Kasur: A suspect accused of raping a minor girl was killed on Saturday during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) of the Punjab Police in Kasur.

The suspect, identified as Tariq, was reportedly being taken to identify a crime scene when he was killed. Officials stated that the encounter occurred after Tariq’s associates opened fire on the CCD personnel. During the exchange of fire, Tariq was killed by the bullets of his own accomplices.

Authorities revealed that DNA evidence revealed that Tariq was also involved in the rape of two additional minor girls, and that he was known to be addicted to ice (crystal meth) and had a history of sexual offences against children.

Earlier, Punjab Police rejected allegations of fake encounters involving the Crime Control Department (CCD), stating that crime rates across the province have dropped by up to 60% since the department’s establishment, ARY News reported.

The clarification came in a detailed report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in response to a petition challenging alleged CCD encounters.

According to the police report, the formation of the CCD has led to a significant decline in serious crimes, including robbery, theft, and murder. Over a seven-month period, property-related crimes dropped by more than 64%, while combined incidents of robbery and murder declined by 60 percent.

The report stated that robbery cases decreased from 792 in 2024 to 324 in 2025, reflecting an overall 69% reduction. Incidents of street crime (snatching and robbery) fell from over 41,000 to 18,608, marking a 62% decline.

Similarly, cases of vehicle snatching declined by 64%, while car theft incidents dropped by 60 percent. Combined robbery and murder cases were reduced from 170 to 96, indicating a 60 percent decrease.