Child calls police to arrest mother for eating his ice cream

In the U.S. state of Wisconsin, a 4-year-old boy called 911 to report his mother for eating his ice cream—an act he felt warranted her arrest.

The mom had bought the ice cream for him, but couldn’t resist taking a bite.

The boy told the dispatcher, “My mommy is being bad… Come and get my mommy.”

The mother quickly took the phone—despite her son’s protests—and explained to the dispatcher, “Oh, this little one got the phone, and he’s four.” She then admitted, “I ate his ice cream, so that’s probably why he’s calling 911.” The boy’s indignant objections echoed in the background.

But police officers reached the home where the boy confirmed his mother’s “crime” and reiterated his demand that she be jailed. After a discussion, the boy eventually dropped the charges, but demanded his ice cream back.

Officers gave the boy two scoops of ice cream with blue sprinkles two days later.

Earlier, a man in Thailand got the shock of his life when he unwrapped his favorite ice cream and found a snake frozen inside. The bizarre discovery quickly went viral, leaving social media users horrified and amused at the same time.

Rayban Naklengboon, the man behind the viral post, shared two pictures on Facebook showing a black-and-yellow snake trapped inside his frozen dessert.

The reptile’s unblinking eyes stared out from the icy treat, making the sight even more unsettling. The incident happened in Pak Tho, Mueang Ratchburi, when Rayban bought the ice cream from a street vendor.