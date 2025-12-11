Child casualties as leftover explosive detonates in Mir Ali seminary

MIR ALI: A sorrowful incident has taken place in Esori village, situated in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. Explosive material, reportedly left behind by terrorists, exploded in a seminary, killing two innocent children and injuring eight others, ARY News reported.

Local medical institutions were contacted to provide treatment to the wounded children. The explosion occurred when the children were playing with the leftover explosive material.

It is pertinent to mention that during the war on terror, terrorists laid a large number of mines throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, the mountains of Esori remained a hideout for terrorists planning their destructive schemes.

Similar incidents have been reported previously in Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, and other areas.

The incidents of the past are evidence that women and children have never been safe from Khwarij miscreant activities.

Explosive materials and mines were initially detected across 114 square kilometres of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to the professional abilities of the Pakistan Army, as much as 82 square kilometres of the area have been cleared.

Work on demining in the remaining areas is continuing day and night. The Pakistan Army’s aim in clearing these areas of explosive ordnance is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

The terrorist designs of extremist groups are a cause of destruction and bloodshed in KP.