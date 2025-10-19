Child critically burnt after landlord throws him into brick kiln in Sharaqpur Sharif

SHARAQPUR SHARIF: In a heart-wrenching incident, a landowner allegedly threw a child into a brick kiln in Sharaqpur Sharif, which is situated in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The child’s father transported his son to a Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) in critical condition.

The hospital administration, on the other hand, stated that the child suffered severe burns and that they are doing their best to save his life.

Details suggest the landowner was eating a corncob when the child begged for it. The landowner allegedly lost his temper and threw the child into the brick kiln.

The child’s mother said that they are beggars who survive by begging. Describing the ordeal, she said the merciless landowner threw her child into the fire of the brick kiln.

Furthermore, the police said they are investigating the incident and would soon arrest the culprit.

Earlier this month, a cruel couple strangled to death their own two children including a toddler in Khewra vicinity of Jehlum.

According to the police, a nine-month toddler son and an eight-year-old daughter were strangled to death.

The police apprised that as per the preliminary report children were strangulated by their father.

On the other hand, the father has hurled an accusation on the mother that she murdered the children.

The police said that evidences are being collected and they will soon reach the facts while the police apprised further that both the parents belonged to Christian community.

The father identified as Qaiser Ghouri while the mother as Sonia, Qaiser is an electrician while police have arrested him.

The bodies have been shifted to Khewra hospital, the police said.

Earlier, in another horrific incident a cruel man along with his mother set ablaze his wife in Daska, Punjab, the police said.

According to the police, the woman had gotten married with Sufyan, a resident of Islam Nagar, five months ago.

Elaborating her ordeal, the woman apprised that her mother in law held her and husband Sufyan set her on fire by pouring petrol on her.

The affected girl had demanded dispensation of justice over the cruel act.

On the other hand, the Sadar police have lodged an First Information Report (FIR) on complaint of her father .