Child drowns in bucket of water in bathroom

In a tragic incident, a 15-month-old child drowned in a bucket of water in the bathroom of a house in Faridabad, India, said police.

Raman, a resident of Indira Colony said that his 15-month-old nephew Ayush was sitting in front of the TV with other children at home on Saturday late evening. Ayush’s father was at work while his mother Joti was busy with household work when the incident took place.

While his mother was busy in the kitchen, Ayush suddenly left the others and went to the bathroom, Raman said.

When the family members went to the bathroom to search for the child, he was found with his head plunged in a bucket of water. They immediately took Ayush out and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said police.

Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem on Sunday.