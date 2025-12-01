Child falls into manhole near Karachi’s Nipa: Rescue efforts face difficulty

KARACHI: A three-year-old child fell into an uncovered manhole near the Nipa Roundabout on Sunday night, ARY News reported. Rescue 1122 teams are currently searching for the child.

According to Rescue 1122, the family was leaving a nearby store when the child ran toward the road and fell into the open manhole, which was missing its cover.

Rescue operations are facing difficulties due to the narrow sewage line. Rescuers attempted to drop a searcher into the manhole, but the limited space hindered the effort. The rescue team is reportedly awaiting a crane.

The child’s mother was observed crying and in distress, repeatedly appealing for her child to be saved.

Commenting on the tragic incident, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Murad said that rescue institutions have been directed to search for the child “as soon as possible.”

He vowed that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the uncovered manhole, confirming that KMC staff and rescue teams are at the site.

Following the incident, the family became severely enraged, and a large number of citizens gathered at the spot, necessitating the deployment of additional police contingents.

