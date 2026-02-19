Child miraculously rescued alive from collapsed building in Soldier Bazaar, Karachi

KARACHI: Rescue teams on Thursday pulled a young girl alive from the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Soldier Bazaar, Karachi, in what officials described as a miraculous rescue.

At least 16 people were killed and 14 others injured after a suspected gas leak triggered a powerful explosion, causing the partial collapse of the building in the early hours of the first day of Ramadan.

The blast occurred at the time of Sehri, when residents were preparing their pre-dawn meal, and was so intense that it shook nearby structures.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency teams reached the site immediately after receiving reports of the incident and launched a search and rescue operation. Fourteen people, including the young girl, were pulled alive from the debris.

The rescued child, identified as Kausar, recounted her ordeal, saying she was asleep when the explosion occurred. “There was a blast and I was trapped under the rubble,” she said.

Kausar added that she called out to her sister, who was also buried under the debris. “She responded and called for help, but she could not survive,” the child said.

Meanwhile, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) declared the explosion a result of a gas leak. According to the BDS in-charge, the kitchen’s gas fittings were faulty, and plastic pipes had been used for gas supply, increasing the risk of leakage.

Officials also revealed that gas compressor machines had been installed in the building. Residents had reportedly been facing gas shortages for several days, and a sudden restoration of high-pressure gas supply the previous night may have contributed to the explosion.

Investigators said the blast could have been triggered by an open gas valve, a short circuit, or the lighting of a match.

Rescue and investigation efforts are ongoing as authorities assess the full extent of the damage and determine responsibility.