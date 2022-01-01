Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Child playing video game injured after smartphone explodes

test

CHITRAL: A child got injured after the battery of a smartphone exploded while he was playing a video game on it, rescue officials said on Saturday.

The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, they said.

Also Read: Lahore: Battery explosion triggers house fire, 2 killed, 3 hurt

The officials said the child was playing a video game on his smartphone when its battery exploded, as a result of which he suffered injuries to his face, hands and eyes.

Incidents of electronic devices such smartphones and laptops exploding are often reported. In Dec 2019, a schoolgirl had lost her life in Kazakhstan after her mobile phone exploded close to head when she slept while listening to music after putting it on charging.

Also Read: Here’s how to check Android battery health

In another incident, a youth reportedly died in India after his Bluetooth earphone exploded in his ear in Chaumu town of Jaipur.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.