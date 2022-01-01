Child playing video game injured after smartphone explodes

CHITRAL: A child got injured after the battery of a smartphone exploded while he was playing a video game on it, rescue officials said on Saturday.

The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, they said.

The officials said the child was playing a video game on his smartphone when its battery exploded, as a result of which he suffered injuries to his face, hands and eyes.

Incidents of electronic devices such smartphones and laptops exploding are often reported. In Dec 2019, a schoolgirl had lost her life in Kazakhstan after her mobile phone exploded close to head when she slept while listening to music after putting it on charging.

In another incident, a youth reportedly died in India after his Bluetooth earphone exploded in his ear in Chaumu town of Jaipur.