Child run over by garbage truck in Karachi

KARACHI: A child was run over and killed by a garbage truck on Thursday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The tragic incident occurred in Razzaqabad area. Rescue services arrived at the scene after being informed and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. The victim was identified as 3-year-old Adil Shah.

Earlier, two motorcyclists were killed in separate traffic accidents involving water tankers in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, a motorcyclist was fatally struck by a speeding water tanker near Valika Chowrangi in the SITE area.

Read More: Karachi water tankers kill two motorcyclists as death toll hits 456 in 2025

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ameer Muawiya. An enraged crowd gathered at the scene, apprehended the tanker driver, and assaulted him before police arrived. The driver, Sarfaraz, was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.

In a separate incident in the Banaras area, another motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a water tanker. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for identification and legal formalities.

Rescue officials reported on July 1, 2025 that a total of 456 people, including 56 children, have lost their lives and 6,895 have been injured in road accidents across Karachi in 2025, many of them involving heavy vehicles such as dumpers and water tankers.

