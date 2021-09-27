WATCH: Child scavenger tries to steal motorbike in Karachi

KARACHI: After kids being used as shields during robbery bids in Karachi, now the child scavengers have become active in the port-city, ARY News reported on Monday.

In one such incident caught on the CCTV camera, an underage scavenger is seen checking the motorbike while picking the trash in an unknown area of the Metropolis.

In a video available with ARY News, the scavenger kid can be seen starting the bike but fled the scene at the moment after seeing the owner of the motorbike coming. After getting information about the incident, the police have launched a search for the arrest of the trash picker kid.

Earlier this year, it was reported that dacoits in Karachi are using children as shields during robbery bids.

In an incident caught on the CCTV camera in the city’s North Karachi area, two dacoits were seen looting a citizen along with a child. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms.

The resident was looted outside his house in North Karachi’s Sector 11-A.